The two organizations are holding a joint convention in Kimberley this week.

Mine Reclamation and Closure Practices Featured at Annual Conference in Kimberley this week

The British Columbia Technical and Research Committee on Reclamation and the Canadian Land Reclamation Association are presenting their joint annual conference this week in Kimberley.

Mine Reclamation and Closure Practices are the featured discussion at this year’s conference, making Kimberley an apt choice given Teck’s ongoing reclamation of the Sullivan Mine.

Papers at the conference will address various aspects of mine reclamation on both active and historical mine sites. The full-capacity attendance of more than 180 delegates from across Canada and the United States includes representatives from the mineral exploration and mining industry; consultants and suppliers to the industry; students; federal, provincial, territorial and Indigenous governments; and non-government organizations. Both organizations will present their annual awards at this conference.

Highlights are as follows:

Monday, September 16: Workshop – Landform Design for Sustainable Mine Reclamation

Tuesday, September 17: Tour of Teck Resources Limited’s past producing Sullivan Mine

Wednesday, September 18: Technical Presentations and Awards Banquet

Thursday, September 19: Technical Presentations

The Canadian mining industry employs more than 630,000 people from coast to coast to coast, and the BC TRCR-CLRA Annual Conference provides delegates with an opportunity to learn about each other’s reclamation practices for the benefit of the greater mining community and all Canadians. All presentations are made available following the conference online at https://circle.ubc.ca/.

About the BC TRCR:

The BC TRCR originated in the early 1970s in response to a demonstrated need in the British Columbia mining sector for greater government-industry communication in the area of environmental protection and reclamation associated with mining.

About the CLRA:

The Canadian Land Reclamation Association/Association canadienne de réhabilitation des sites dégradés (CLRA/ACRSD) is a non-profit organization that was incorporated in 1975. The Association encourages personal and corporate involvement where reclamation or rehabilitation of disturbed lands is planned or implemented.


