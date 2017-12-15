Missing Alberta man could be headed to Victoria

Police in Alberta say Vernon “Allan” Pickard has not been heard from since late November

Police in Alberta are looking for a missing man that may be travelling to Vancouver Island.

Vernon “Allan” Pickard has not been seen since late November. The Bow Valley resident had been living at the Big Horn Motel in Dead Man’s Flats, but checked out of the hotel on Dec. 1.

He has not been in contact with his friends since, and is not known to drive a vehicle.

Several tips to police have led investigators to believe he may be travelling to either Toronto or Victoria at this time, but his current whereabouts remain unknown.

Pickard is described as:

Caucasian male

53 years old

Standing 5’2

Weighing 110 pounds

He is bald with blue eyes

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canmore RCMP at 403-678-5516.