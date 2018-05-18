Missing Chilliwack man may be travelling to Grand Forks on motorcycle

Wilfred James Kilgren, 69, was last heard from by a friend on April 11

  • May. 18, 2018 11:21 a.m.
  • News

The RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man missing from the Popkum area of Chilliwack.

Wilfred James Kilgren, 69, was last heard from by a friend on April 11.

Kilgren is described as white, 178 centimetres (5’10”); 82 kilograms (181 lbs); with brown/gray hair and hazel eyes.

RCMP investigators believe Kilgren may be travelling by motorcycle between Rosedale and Grand Forks and are asking the public to watch out for him.

“Police and friends are concerned for Kilgren’s well-being and believe he may be in need of medical attention,” says Cpl. Mike Rail, spokesperson for the Upper Fraser Valley Regional District RCMP.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

