Criminality is not suspected in her death

Missing Kamloops woman Rejeana Neveu’s body was discovered on August 10, according to Kamloops RCMP.

The 48-year-old woman was last seen by family on Aug. 6 and was last in contact with family the following day.

Police do not suspect criminality is invloved in her death.

B.C. Coroners Service is investigating.

READ MORE: Teen girl missing in Kelowna

DeathKamloopsRCMP