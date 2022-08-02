Missing man was on way to Shambhala Music Festival: RCMP

Salmo RCMP say a man who was on his way to attend Shambhala Music Festival is missing.
Harsha Paladugu flew from California to Vancouver on July 20 where he stayed with a friend and left the following morning by ride share en route to the annual music event that took place July 22 to 25 near Salmo.
RCMP said in a statement Aug. 2 that Paladugu was last reported to have been seen July 27 sitting next to a suitcase on Highways 3 and 6, which intersect in Salmo. The suitcase has since been discovered.
RCMP said a male matching Paladugu’s description was also seen running through yards in Salmo on July 27 at 6:38 p.m., but the report hasn’t been confirmed.
Paladugu is five-foot-10 and 200 pounds. Anyone with information on Paladugu or his whereabouts is asked to contact Salmo RCMP at 250-357-2212.