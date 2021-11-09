Kelly Hunt was last seen Oct 16 in Lake Country. (Contributed)

Missing Okanagan man may be in Lower Mainland

RCMP believe Kelly Hunt may have travelled to Lower Mainland

The public’s help is needed to locate a man who hasn’t been seen for weeks.

Kelly Maylend Hunt, 51, was last seen Oct. 16 at his Sherman Drive home in Lake Country.

Since Hunt’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads, however he remains missing.

He may be driving a 2009 blue Chevrolet Equinox, with B.C. license plate 028 NXD and investigators believe he may have travelled to the Lower Mainland.

“Police are concerned for Kelly’s health and well-being, and family and friends report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long,” RCMP Cpl. Tammy Lobb said.

Hunt is five-foot-seven-inches, weighs approximately 200 pounds, has brown/grey hair, blue eyes and a red and grey beard.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kelly is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

