MLA Clovechok calls for backcountry closure

Don’t wait, do it now, MLA says

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok is once again calling for a closure of B.C.’s backcountry, given the current heat and extreme fire conditions.

Clovechok was one of the first to call for it last year, beginning in early August. The provincial government issued backcountry bans in some areas on August 31, 2017.

Now, Clovechok says, don’t wait for the situation to get worse, do it now.

“I reached out to the Minister (Doug Donaldson, FLNRO) two weeks ago and encouraged him to think about it,” he said.

“I get that it’s based on science and BC Wildfires makes the call, but I have asked the Minister to consider closing the backcountry. Look at the temperatures being forecast for this week. It’s tinder dry out there. Why would we even consider not doing it?”

One of the things that concerns Clovechok is that with parts of Alberta’s backcountry closed, many from that province are heading to British Columbia to vacation. They are bringing their ATVs as well, and Alberta law doesn’t require guards that reduce sparks from these vehicles.

And then there are those who are ignoring the campfire bans entirely.

“We welcome Alberta tourists and want you to enjoy yourselves, but we also ask that you think of the people who actually live here.”

Clovechok is aware that he will be criticized for calling for a backcountry closure.

“I don’t care. It’s our homes, our livelihood. It’s getting extreme, it’s time to close the backcountry. It’s not popular, but it’s the way it is. This is the new norm apparently. Look at what’s going on in California. We don’t want that here. Shut it down.”

Clovechok says he appreciates the good work of Conservation Officers in going after those not following bans, but there are only so many of them and they are being run off their feet.

“I don’t want to push the panic button but given the heat, the situation is comparable to last year. Don’t wait as long as we did last year. Shut it down now.”

Previous story
Update: 27 structures lost in ‘volatile’ northern B.C. wildfire

Just Posted

MLA Clovechok calls for backcountry closure

Don’t wait, do it now, MLA says

Columbia Basin Culture Tour in Kimberley this weekend

The Columbia Basin Culture Tour returns to Kimberley this weekend. There are… Continue reading

CBT funds 122 new child care spaces, plus 722 spaces improved

The Columbia Basin Trust has announced Child Care Capital Grants that will… Continue reading

Know It All

Weekly entertainment listings

Ultra marathon Black Spur Ultra returns to Kimberley

54 k and 108 k marathon runs

Week in Review

A quick recap of the top news stories in Kimberley this week.

Men running out of air before being saved in dramatic elevator rescue

It was a close call for two men in a flooded elevator during heavy rain in Toronto Tuesday evening.

Battling 18 blazes, California may face worst fire season yet

Some 14,000 firefighters from as far away as Florida and even New Zealand are struggling to curb the 18 fires.

Indonesia quake deaths top 130, aid effort intensifies

Rescuers were still struggling to reach all of the affected areas and authorities expect the death toll to rise.

Cross-examination focuses on Manafort protege’s own crimes

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s trial continues in federal court in Alexandria, Va.

Former world hurdles champion Bett killed in car crash at 28

Bett was killed in the car crash early Wednesday morning near Kenya’s high-altitude training region of Eldoret.

B.C. man’s Tweet about painting over racist graffiti goes viral

Once a member of hate groups himself, Nick Cooper’s simple message had 350,000 likes in four days

Sexual assault victims often decide against giving rape kits to police: study

Across Canada, only 33 in every 1,000 cases of sexual assault are reported to the police

Great-grandmother hits the racetrack for 90th birthday celebration

To celebrate turning 89, she said she went skydiving

Most Read