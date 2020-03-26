MLA Clovechok implores constituents to stay home

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok wants constituents to know that his offices, including in Kimberley, may be closed, but he and his staff are still working. If you have an issue, you can still email or call the office.

“If you have any issues, let us know,” he said.

Meanwhile, Clovechok continues to work from home and there is plenty to consider, including what it’s all going to look like when it’s over.

“People have to start planning for what this world is going to look like,” he said. “It’s important to start focusing on figuring that out.”

He says it’s inevitable that many of the large summer festivals communities such as Kimberley have every year may be cancelled.

“To be honest, I think it’s unlikely golf courses will open. Quebec has shut them down already.”

Clovechok says he continues to try to get out as much factual information to the people of this riding as possible.

“If you don’t get the right information, you don’t make the right decisions.

“I’ve asked people who own second homes in this area, if you aren’t already here, don’t come. We appreciate our neighbours from Alberta and Saskatchewan, but right now we thank you for staying home.”

He continues to urge everyone to follow the advice coming from government about social distancing.

“Parents have to have that conversation with their teenagers. If a group of kids is outside walking down the street, that’s not social distancing.

“We are the masters of our own destiny here. We have to do all the things we are being told to do. These are orders, not requests. The Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, has authority during this time.

“Vancouver is passing a bylaw to fine people if they aren’t following the rules.

“Be responsible, do what we have to do. If we want this to end, stay at home. It’s not that much fun, we’re social beings, but stay at home.”

Clovechok says he recognizes that there is tremendous anxiety and distress out there.

“Reach out to those people you think might be in difficulty,” he said. “Just have a phone conversation to check on them, or a quick knock on the back door and then step back. We have to pull together and take care of each other.”

He also says that it doesn’t matter how many cases there are, COVID-19 is here.

“I see people ticked off at Interior Health. It doesn’t matter what the numbers are, it’s here. It’s in Columbia River Revelstoke. It’s in our communities. It doesn’t matter how many there are.

“Please just follow the rules. The Prime Minister has said ‘enough is enough’. We have to do what we’re supposed to or the government is going to have to enforce it.”

