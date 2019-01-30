MLA Clovechok says he’s working hard on trans-border health care issues

It’s going to take a lot of work, but Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok vows that he and fellow MLA Tom Shypitka and the MLAs from the north and south Peace country will get to the bottom of the continuing issues with rural residents in border areas of BC having difficulty in accessing health care in Alberta.

READ MORE: BC Alberta heathcare access issues continue

“Our offices have been inundated with calls over the last year and it’s getting worse,” he said. “Two years ago, you didn’t see it. We need to dig in as to why it’s happening.”

The issue is not that critical cases are being denied care in Alberta. Clovechok says if you’re ‘code red’, you go to the nearest large hospital, and if you live in any of the border ridings, that hospital is in Alberta.

But patients requiring serious but not critical medical care, such as chemotherapy, are being denied treatment in Alberta.

Clovechok says and and fellow MLAs have had numerous meetings with doctors, hospital chiefs of staff, the RDEK board, and governments in both provinces.

“We’ve met with the BC Minister of Health. We didn’t get very far, but we have another meeting scheduled. We met with Alberta Health Services. The Alberta government has zero policy that denies patients. That is not how the Canadian health care system works. And Alberta bills B.C. for any health service provided and BC is paying the bills.”

READ MORE: Ministry breaks silence on Alberta healthcare access issues

Clovechok says it has nothing to do with any sort of ‘revenge’ for the pipeline controversy.

But nonetheless, “If you’re code red, you go to the closest hospital, but below that your are turned away and sent to Kelowna,” Clovechok says.

Which doesn’t work well for very many people.

“Many people in this area have family support in Calgary. They don’t in Vancouver or Kelowna. And once you’re released you have to find your way home.”

Rural health care access is an issue entirely different than health care for those in larger centres. And you can’t consider health care access in Kamloops, for example, rural health care, Clovechok says.

“This is a big deal. We are still digging into it, but there have got to be some solutions. It’s increasingly becoming a bigger issue. We are working very hard on it.”


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Burst pipe in Parliament’s West Block floods Trudeau out of meeting
Next story
Third Mountie who investigated ‘Surrey six’ gang murders sentenced in B.C. court

Just Posted

MLA Clovechok says he’s working hard on trans-border health care issues

It’s going to take a lot of work, but Columbia River Revelstoke… Continue reading

No deer to be translocated from Kimberley this year

The Urban Deer Advisory Committee had recommended 40 mule deer be translocated.

WHL formally announces Kootenay Ice move to Winnipeg

Cranbrook-based WHL franchise on the move to Manitoba after 21 seasons in the East Kootenay

Civic Centre concession broken into again.

The concession at the Kimberley Civic Centre was broken into again over… Continue reading

Dynamiters win lone weekend game in double overtime

Highlights: Nitros win 2-1 in OT against Fernie https://t.co/emeO2CGiUn pic.twitter.com/GLaR7X8IHQ— Josh Lockhart… Continue reading

Kimberley news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories in Kimberley this week.

Third Mountie who investigated ‘Surrey six’ gang murders sentenced in B.C. court

Cpl. Danny Michaud was handed a three-month conditional sentence

Nanaimo goes to polls today in B.C. byelection

Voters will test the strength of NDP’s minority government in the province

UPDATE: BC SPCA to recommend charges in case involving 27 horses

Last December, 27 neglected horses were seized from a property in Langley.

BC Tech Summit to dedicate a day to future of women

The event is set for March 11-13 at the Vancouver Convention Centre

UBC team to probe why kids find transition to high school stressful

Researchers at UBC’s Depression, Anxiety and Stress Lab are hoping families can help

On Bell Let’s Talk Day, psychologist says let’s also listen

Dr. Heather Fulton with the Burnaby Centre for Mental Health and Addiction has listening tips

VIDEO: Northern fur seal pup rescued near B.C. fish farm

The pup, which has now been named Mowi by staff, was found swimming erratically Monday

B.C. businesses bracing for health payroll tax impact on jobs

For many small and seasonal employers, it’s another new cost

Most Read