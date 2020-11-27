MLA Clovechok sworn in for second term

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok is sworn in for his second term. BC Liberal Caucus

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok was sworn in for his second term on Friday, November 27, 2020.

Most MLAs were sworn in virtually to keep numbers down in the Legislature.

Clovechok, who lives in Fairmont, has constituency offices in Kimberley and Revelstoke.

During the previous term Clovechok served as critic for Tourism, Arts, and Culture and then Indigenous Relations.

The BC Liberals, having just appointed a new interim leader, Shirley Bond, have not yet announced critic roles.

The Throne Speech will be delivered on December 7, 2020.

In the video below, MLA Clovechok is sworn in at the 25 minute mark.



