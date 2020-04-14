Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok. File photo

MLA Clovechok thanks constituents for staying home

Last week, Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok expressed frustration over people from out of the area continuing to try to visit the riding.

READ: MLA Clovechok implores constituents to stay home

READ: Frustrated MLA begs out of province visitors to stay home

He says he stayed home this weekend, but did receive texts and emails about a lot of out of province plates in the area.

However, he says instead of venting frustration at those not following good advice, he’d like to thank those who are.

“I’m tired of preaching to those who aren’t listening, so I’d like to thank those who are,” he said.

He says he appreciated the joint statement put out by the Health Ministers of B.C. and Alberta before the Easter weekend.

“I would have preferred it on Monday rather than Thursday,” he said, but he hopes it deterred some people from travelling.

He also says that some out of province plates belong to people who have been in the area, at their second homes, for over a month.

“Some people have been here since before it started and hunkered down,” he said. “But the time to do that was three weeks ago, not now. For those who sighed in their province, thank them too.”

And this works both ways, he said. “B.C.ers need to stay away from Calgary too. There are plenty of B.C. plates there. We can’t ask them to do something we re not doing ourselves.”

Clovechok says overall, B.C. is doing very well at flattening the curve.

“As of this weekend, there were no people with COVID in hospital in this riding. It’s here in every community, but there’s no one in hospital. That’s encouraging. I just wan tot thank everyone for their diligence.

“It’s the only way we will smack this thing in the nose. The message is getting through, I just wish it was getting through to everyone.”

Clovechok says he talks to the mayors in the riding at least twice a week and also to hospital administrators in every community.

“The Mayors are telling me that people are listening and staying home. So thank you.”


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Most Read