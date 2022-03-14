MLA Clovechok urges residents to comment on potential electoral boundary changes

Elections BC map of ridings. Columbia River Revelstoke is the large riding on the far right.

After every two general elections, a three-person, independent electoral boundaries commission is established. The Commission proposes changes to the area, boundaries and names of British Columbia’s provincial electoral districts. This ensures that each MLA represents a similar number of people.

This committee is at work now and will issue an initial report on B.C.’s electoral boundaries by May 2022.

That’s only a few months away and the commission will be travelling the province to hear people’s thoughts on riding boundaries. No dates have been set yet for the Kootenays, but you can also submit online at https://bcebc.ca/your-voice/

One of the ridings that could be affected in a big way is Columbia River Revelstoke. Affected, as in doubled in size. Essentially it means the East Kootenay would lose a voice in the Legislature as the possibility is there that Kootenay East and Columbia River Revelstoke could be combined into one enormous riding.

Rural ridings tend to be much larger geographically than urban ones, as they spread further out to get the proper population.

CRR MLA Doug Clovechok is urging residents to let the commission know that losing a voice for rural B.C. is a critical issue.

He acknowledges that ridings like Surrey are growing at a rapid pace and the logical route may be to add seats, but he objects to it coming at the expense of rural ridings.

“Columbia River Revelstoke is already the size of Switzerland,” he said.

“An urban MLA could ride a bike through the riding in 15 minutes.”

Clovechok notes that the NDP don’t hold a lot of rural seats and therefore losing a rural MLA may not matter much to them.

“I would ask residents to seriously consider contacting the commission,” he said. “Hopefully we will find out soon when they will be here. I know several mayors will be speaking against it.

“As urban ridings grow, they need representation but taking it away from rural ridings doesn’t make sense.”

He also says that many of the large rural ridings, especially in the north, have large First Nations populations who need representation.

“I think the commissioners will listen. I hope they will,” he said.