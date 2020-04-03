Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok. (File)

MLA Clovechok urging government to explain fluctuating prices

He has sent a letter to minister of energy

MLA Doug Clovechok is demanding answers from the B.C. government regarding gas prices.

He said the Columbia River-Revelstoke district is seeing unusual fluctuation in gas prices compared to the rest of B.C.

For example, in Invermere, there is a $0.49 difference between regular and premium gas at the same gas station. On top of this, gas prices at different stations within the town can vary up to eight cents a litre.

On April 3 in Revelstoke, regular gas costs up to $1.09 per litre. Yet, just 70 km away in Sicamous, gas is $0.87 per litre.

READ MORE: One Revelstoke gas station breaks the dollar barrier; others still at $1.17

READ MORE: Gas prices in Revelstoke one of highest in province

Clovechok wants to know why the prices differ.

“It’s truly a mystery,” he said in a prior interview with Black Press .

Last month, Clovechock said he has heard from colleagues that it could be due to price wars or inventory, i.e. the prices in Revelstoke has not dropped yet because the gas stations need to sell their product depending on what price they bought it, which means when they buy gas again at a lower price and those cost savings will be passed onto the consumer.

“These are stark differences, and my constituents are left without answers as to why these fluctuations exist,” write Clovechok in a recent letter to the Bruce Ralston, minister of energy.

As-of-today, Western Canada Select the bench mark for Alberta oil producers, is selling at less than $10 per barrel. A far cry from the record high price of $115 per barrel in 2008.

According to the GasBuddy app, one of the lowest prices in Canada as-of-April 3 is $0.44 per litre in Walsh, Alberta.

READ MORE: Economist: Gas prices will increase with Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Last November, the province passed a bill called the Fuel Price Transparency Act, which aimed to provide answers to British Columbians about gas prices. The bill was developed in response to the BC Utility Commission’s investigation that found an unexplained 10 to 13 cent-per-litre premium charged at pumps in B.C.

Clovechok would like to know what the B.C. government is doing to investigate the current gas price fluctuations. He furthered that since gas prices are unfairly impacting British Columbians during the COVID-19 crisis, Clovechok would like to know if the provincial government will use emergency measures to regulate prices during the pandemic.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Gas prices

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Ferries cuts service levels by half, ceases sailings from three terminals
Next story
Unclear if Cowichan couple refusing to self-isolate will face penalty

Just Posted

Kimberley Elks continue to support community

In February, the Kimberley Elks Lodge #90 was able to assist with… Continue reading

B.C. firefighters only responding to most life-threatening calls during COVID-19 pandemic

The directive comes after province spoke with paramedics, fire services, according to top doctor

‘An extra $220 every 90 days’: B.C. patients pay more dispensing fees due to prescription limits

Kelowna woman says it’s outrageous to charge for refills every 30 days

East Kootenay Track and Field Club cancels season

The East Kootenay Track and Field Club has made the call to… Continue reading

MLA Clovechok urging government to explain fluctuating prices

He has sent a letter to minister of energy

Education, not enforcement: B.C. bylaw officers keeping a watch on physical distancing

A kind word, it turns out, has usually been all people need to hear

Canadian cadets to mark 103rd anniversary of Vimy Ridge April 9 virtually

Idea of Captain Billie Sheridan in Williams Lake, B.C. who wondered what to do in times of COVID-19

Canada looking to disinfect used masks, Dr. Tam asks they not be thrown away

Canadian COVID-19 cases top 14,000

Emergency aid portal opens Monday, cash could be in bank accounts by end of week: Trudeau

Emergency benefit will provide $2,000 a month for those who have lost their income due to COVID-19

QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

Take this test and find out how well you know Canada’s most popular winter sport

Researchers look at humidity as a weapon in the fight against airborne viruses

Regular hand washing, physical distancing and PPE for health care workers remains best line of defense

Two inmates found positive for COVID-19 at federal prison in B.C.; other tests pending

15 staff self-isolating waiting results, refusal to work notice sent, says correctional officer

Critic, workers’ group ‘disappointed’ Trudeau chose Amazon to distribute PPE

Amazon Canada said in an email to The Canadian Press that it is working with Canada Post, Purolator

Full World COVID-19 update: National Guard collect ventilators in New York; Spain, Italy improve

Comprehensive coronavirus update with news from around the world.

Most Read