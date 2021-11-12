MLA Clovechok will not endorse a BC Liberal leadership candidate at this time

This week, Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka endorsed Skeena MLA Ellis Ross for the leadership of the BC Liberal Party.

Ellis Ross, the MLA for Skeena, is Shypitka’s contemporary, having won entry to the B.C. Leglslature in the 2017 election. Shypitka and his team consulted with and interviewed all the prospective candidates to replace Andrew Wilkinson as leader, before endorsing Ross, one of the first MLAs to do so.

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok, however, will not be endorsing a candidate in the near future.

“I likely will be once the session is over,” Clovechok said. “As Whip, and part of the leadership team, we all agreed to stay neutral during the spring and fall sessions. Once session is over that may change, and if so, yes I will be endorsing one of them.”

The current sitting of the B.C. Legislature is scheduled to end on November 25, 2021.

The other candidates are Gavin Dew, Kevin Falcon, Michael Lee, Val Litwin and Renee Merrifield.

The B.C. Liberal leadership election is set for February 5, 2022.