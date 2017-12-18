MLA Doug Clovechok hospitalized in Calgary

Doug Clovechok has been hospitalized.
The MLA for Columbia River – Revelstoke was in and out of hospital for a few days after his appearance at the CP Holiday Train in Revelstoke last Thursday and remains in hospital in Alberta.
Clovechok is expected to undergo non-life-threatening surgery in Calgary today according to former Kootenay East MLA Bill Bennett. Bennett told a room full of Liberal supporters at an event for BC Liberal leadership hopeful Andrew Wilkinson in Revelstoke this morning.
“He’s been an absolutely tremendous MLA. I know a little bit about being an MLA and he’s a good one,” said Bennett. “He pays attention to what people are saying [and] travels all over.”
Andrew Wilkinson drew a crowd in Revelstoke today even with a winter storm. Great discussion on local issues. #momentum!#forallofBC #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/hz3surFxLV
— Bill Bennett (@KootenayBill) December 18, 2017
At the end of the event, the attendees gathered to take a photograph to send to Clovechok in hospital.
@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.