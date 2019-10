Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovchok used his opportunity to speak in the Legislature last week to pay special tribute to Graham Mann, one of Kimberley’s favourite volunteers, who passed away last August.

Clovechok told the Legislature that Mann was the pinnacle version of volunteerism, and the kindest man he had ever known.

“Graham embraced life and lived it large,” Clovechok said. “He prided himself on being selfless and given back. He was a unique and inspiring character.”