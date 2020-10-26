Above, MLA-elect Doug Clovechok cast his vote early. Photo submitted

MLA-elect Clovechok reflects on election

He’s ready to get to work as an opposition MLA, he says

In the end the Columbia River Revelstoke riding did not have to wait for election results until after all mail in ballots were counted, as at about 9 p.m. on election night, October 24, 2020, BC Liberal Doug Clovechok was declared the winner.

On Monday morning with 77 of 77 polls reporting, the results stood at Clovechok (BC Lib) 5,770 votes and 48.62 per cent of the total, Nicole Cherlet (NDP0 wit 4,551 and 38.5 per cent, and Samson Boyer (Green) 1545 votes and 13.03 per cent of the total.

The final count will come in after all absentee ballots, including mail in (of which there were 3,019 sent out in CRR) are counted.

Clovechok is confident that won’t alter the results too much, and he is ready to get to work as an opposition MLA.

“Obviously, I’m disappointed in the results overall,” he said Monday. “But we heard the people speak and I am ready to get to work as an opposition MLA.”

He says he appreciates the continued support from the people of Columbia River Revelstoke.

“It’s a validation of my work and I’m so appreciative of the people who said ‘hey, we trust you’. It’s not lost on me. I think we ran a good campaign, no mud slinging. I said I’d run on my record and based on the results, people believe I’ve worked hard.

“My focus is going to be on representing the people who elected me, and to those who didn’t vote for me, I’m your MLA too. I am the MLA for all the people of Columbia River Revelstoke. Our office doors are open and we are here to help.”

Clovechok also reflected on what is a bit of a divide between rural and urban voters, as the NDP received far more support in urban areas and the BC Liberals did better in the rural.

“It’s hard to put a finger on it,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that we have to have a divide at all, but we’re very different. we’re hunters, we’re outdoors people. A lot of people in the Lower Mainland don’t really understand us. As BC Liberals we’ve worked hard to get urban BC to understand us. But I intend to be a strong voice for rural British Columbia. We’re mountain people. We’re different and it’s okay to be different.

“We choose to live where we do and we know we can’t have Vancouver General Hospital next door, but we do need equal access. So there’s a lot of work ahead of us.”

As for the BC Liberals themselves, Clovechok says there is some work ahead analyzing where the election leaves them as a party.

“But my focus will be on being the MLA for Columbia River Revelstoke.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health anticipates increase in flu vaccinations this season
Next story
Northern B.C. study using salmon DNA to count annual runs

Just Posted

Above, MLA-elect Doug Clovechok cast his vote early. Photo submitted
MLA-elect Clovechok reflects on election

He’s ready to get to work as an opposition MLA, he says

Kids trick or treating in Kimberley’s Platzl last year. It’s going to be a bit different this year, but with proper precautions, it can still be fun for the kids. Kimberley Bulletin file.
Platzl businesses invite kids to socially-distanced trick or treating

Taking a few precautions will create a fun Halloween for Kimberley kids

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
OPINION: Examining preliminary results from the 2020 BC Election

Some thoughts to ponder as British Columbia awaits the final results from mail-in ballots

Your Columbia River Revelstoke candidates; Nicole Cherlet (NDP); Samson Boyer (Green) and Doug Clovechok (BC Liberal). The polls are closed and ballots being counted. (File photo)
BC VOTES: Clovechok preliminary winner with 52 per cent of the vote

35 of 77 polls have reported and The Canadian Press is calling Clovechok winner

NDP headquarters on election night, Oct. 24, 2020. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
ELECTION 2020: Live blog from B.C. party headquarters

BC NDP projected to win majority government – but celebrations will look different this election

NDP Leader John Horgan celebrates his election win in the British Columbia provincial election in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan celebrates projected majority NDP government, but no deadline for $1,000 deposit

Premier-elect says majority government will allow him to tackle issues across all of B.C.

FILE – B.C. Lions and Toronto Argonauts owner, Senator David Braley speaks after the CFL announced Vancouver will host the 2014 Grey Cup championship football game during a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday March 8, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Lions owner David Braley dead at 79

Braley had bought the CFL team prior to 1997 season

FILE – People go trick or treating in the rain on Halloween in Ottawa, on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Wash your hands, not your candy: UBC offers COVID-safe tips for Halloween trick-or-treating

Wearing a non-medical mask and keeping groups small is key

NDP Leader John Horgan speaks with the owner of a barber shop while campaigning in Pitt Meadows, B.C., on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Campaigning was restricted by the coronavirus pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan’s B.C. majority came with historically low voter turnout

Barely half of eligible voters cast ballots in snap election

A Cranbrook mother is receiving praise across the world for her design of a sensory path aimed at helping kids in school when they need a movement break. (Chantal Marra file)
Cranbrook mother receives international praise for sensory paths business

Chantal Marra has sold her sensory path packages to schools across the world

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A police pursuit ended with an arrest in Williams Lake on Highway 97 Sunday afternoon. (Facebook video screenshot)
Video catches police pursuit that ends with man kicked, punched in Williams Lake

A video of the arrest is getting widely shared on social media

FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Premier John Horgan during a press conference at the BC Transit corporate office following an announcement about new investments to improve transit for citizens in the province while in Victoria on Thursday, July 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Trudeau congratulates Horgan on NDP’s election victory in British Columbia

Final count won’t be available for three weeks due to the record number of 525,000 ballots cast by mail

Comedic actor Seth Rogen, right, and business partner Evan Goldberg pose in this undated handout photo. When actor Seth Rogen was growing up and smoking cannabis in Vancouver, he recalls there was a constant cloud of shame around the substance that still lingers. Rogen is determined to change that. (Maarten de Boer ohoto)
Seth Rogen talks about fighting cannabis stigma, why pot should be as accepted as beer

‘I smoke weed all day and every day and have for 20 years’

Most Read