MLA wades in on road conditions

As reported earlier this week in the Bulletin, a group of Kimberley residents, fed up with the icy condition of Overwaitea hill, gathered to salt and sand it on their own.

Organizer of the actions, Michelle Nex, told the Bulletin that she called the contractor, Mainroad, to complain about the condition of the hill but didn’t see any change in conditions.

“I’m just really tired of the lack of a proper response when we call in road conditions and the fact that road conditions are absolutely deplorable, and in some cases treacherous” said Nex. “I called in, they say to call in and they have a response time, but it doesn’t seem that we’re getting much of a response and when we do get a response, it seems like it’s just not working. I think the specs that the government sets are a bit too low. They aren’t what they should be as to what our conditions can be…

“The roads are just terrible, they aren’t safe. I don’t want my children and my grandchildren driving on those roads. I don’t want to lose any more people. It’s just enough; enough is enough,” Nex said.

Kimberley Council also voted this week to send a letter to the Regional Manager, Ron Sharp, Ministry of Transportation and infrastructure, expressing concern about the state of the roads.

Initially, Council had thought to contact MLA Doug Clovechok with their concerns but Mayor Don McCormick didn’t think that was the correct action.

However, Clovechok has already been contacted by Nex. Clovechok responded, saying his offices were getting calls from all over the riding about similar conditions and he does encourage people to keep calling Mainroad. He also promised to contact the regional manager.

The following is the response from the regional office.

“The District Manager, Ron Sharp, asked me to look into the complaint your office received today concerning the above noted portion of highway 95A. Last Thursday, the 8thof February, the weather station at Kimberley reported a 12 cm snowfall. This event occurred over a three hour period ending at approximately 7 p.m. that evening. The contractor responded to the weather event and the highway was plowed leaving a compact road surface. That evening the road temperature fell to -14.2 c. At that temperature the de-icing liquids the contractor uses do not remove compact snow. The contractor now has to resort to ice blading and using abrasives. Ice blading is done with a grader using a toothed blade. This accomplishes two things. It provides more surface area so that the compact build will sublimate more rapidly and it also provides a grooved surface that holds the abrasive on the roadway. The picture sent to you shows the presence of grooves and abrasives. Road safety is the Ministry’s highest priority and we are actively working with the contractor to improve the conditions at that site.”

Clovechok passed on that replay to Nex, who told him that while she understands the methods, she doesn’t think they are enough, and that surely there was a product available that worked better at lower temperatures.

Clovechok promised to continue to “put pressure on the MOTI and the contractor to up their game”.

Previous story
Kimberley City Council discusses the Mark Creek Integrated Watershed Management Plan
Next story
Climate adaptation needed, B.C. auditor general says

Just Posted

Stetski honours local couple in House of Commons

Kootenay Columbia MP Wayne Stetski rose in the House of Commons on… Continue reading

MLA wades in on road conditions

As reported earlier this week in the Bulletin, a group of Kimberley… Continue reading

Kimberley City Council discusses the Mark Creek Integrated Watershed Management Plan

Kimberley City Council has approved the receipt of the revised Mark Creek… Continue reading

Kimberley City Council discusses 2017 SunMine numbers

The City of Kimberley has released the preliminary figures for the SunMine,… Continue reading

Public memorial to be held for couple killed in Highway 3 accident

A joint celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17, at Western Financial Place

Kimberley residents take icy road conditions into their own hands

Kimberley residents took icy road conditions into their own hands yesterday evening,… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Climate adaptation needed, B.C. auditor general says

Flooding, wildfire risks need local, provincial action

Opinion: Seriously Kim? We have the right to bare arms

A Princeton reporter reacts after a former Canadian prime minister says women should cover up on TV

‘Supercluster’ tech groups to share up to $950M in federal cash

It’s part of a high-tech collaboration to foster growth and create jobs

Home sales in Canada dip to lowest level in 3 years: CREA

Canadian Real Estate Association says January activity was down in 75% of local markets

Thirteen pedestrians hit in 14 months in Prince Rupert

Multimedia story on three people who want change after at least eight pedestrians hit in crosswalks

Trump refuses to address gun control following deadly Florida shooting

While Trump avoids the topic, Florida governor Rick Scott vows to keep mentally ill from getting guns

BCHL Today: Langley road woes continue and Express fly off the rails

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read