Mobile vaccination clinic headed to Canal Flats June 30

In the past several weeks, Interior Health has been sending mobile immunization clinics around to more rural areas in an effort to get more and more people vaccinated against COVID-19.

The latest destination for the mobile clinic is Canal Flats.

Interior Health’s mobile immunization clinic will make a stop in Canal Flats on June 30 for anyone who has not yet received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

No advance appointments are necessary for this clinic. People who live or work in the Canal Flats area will be able to walk-up, register and receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Interior Health’s mobile immunization clinics are a partnership with the British Columbia Automobile Association (BCAA), and are travelling through the Interior region, making stops in over 40 communities along the way.

Drop-In Vaccinations

Location: Canal Flats Community Hall/Pavilion, 8909 Dunn Street

Time: Wednesday June 30 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Who: People in the Canal Flats area who are born in 2009 or earlier, and who have not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

How to get your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

Attend one of our mobile immunization clinics in your community: https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/mobile-immunization-clinics-making-the-journey2immunity/

Register online by visiting the provincial website at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/, call 1-833-838-2323, or visit Service BC office listed here, and then book an appointment.

Attend an immunization clinic during drop-in hours: https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-immunization-clinics/

How to get your second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

To get your second dose, you need to book an appointment. If you registered with the Get Vaccinated provincial registration system for your first dose, you will be notified to book an appointment for your second dose approximately 8 weeks from the date you received your first dose.

If you received your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before the provincial registration system was available (April 6), register for your second dose at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca.

