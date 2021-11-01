FILE – Bell Canada head office is seen on Nun’s Island, Wednesday, August 5, 2015, in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

FILE – Bell Canada head office is seen on Nun’s Island, Wednesday, August 5, 2015, in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Monday mix-up: Some Bell customers saw their phones incorrectly fall back 1 hour

Customers took to Twitter to vent their frustration at the company

Some Bell customers had their phone alarms ring an hour earlier Monday (Nov. 1) morning as the mobile carrier accidentally had the time on their devices fall back one hour.

Some customers took to social media to express their opinions about the mixup, with many saying that they ended up late to work due to the error.

Bell did post to social media to notify users of the issue but some wondered why the company did not send out a text message instead.

According to Bell, the issue was resolved prior to 6 a.m. PT.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Trudeau says climate progress made at G20, though Canada wanted more ambitious plan
Next story
Legion hoping sense of normalcy returns to this year’s poppy campaign

Just Posted

The Kimberley Dynamiters beat the Golden Rockets 3-1 in an away game on Friday, Oct. 29.
Kimberley Dynamiters soundly beat Golden Rockets 3-1

Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick. Bulletin file
Kimberley has money to spend on wildfire mitigation, but not enough time to spend it

Rotarian Lynn Hauptman presents the cheque to Bev Middlebrook along with SPARK youth members Winter Archibald, Huxley Campbell, Velika Latondress, Charlotte Raymond, Youth Care Worker Ruth Turner, Castin Knudsen and International Student Kristen Zeevat. Photo submitted
Spark Youth Centre benefits from Kimberley Rotary bingo

Paul Rodgers photo
Marysville homes ready for Halloween