Dr. Walter Reynolds was attacked at the Village Mall Walk-in Clinic Monday. The physician was taken to hospital where he subsequently died. File photo

More charges laid against man accused of killing Red Deer doctor in walk-in clinic

Appearing before a judge, Deng Mabiour, 54, rambled about being sick and needing a doctor

Accused killer Deng Mabiour appeared in provincial court in Red Deer Wednesday morning, where more charges were laid in connection to the fatal attack of a local doctor.

Mabiour is charged with first degree murder of Dr. Walter Reynolds, a 45-year-old father of two, as well as assault of a police officer and assault with a weapon.

Appearing before a judge, Mabiour, 54, rambled about being sick and needing a doctor. Due to apparent language barriers, Mabiour will be back in court shortly to ensure he understands the charges.

Police responded to reports of an attack at the Village Mall Walk-in Clinic on Monday. Reynolds was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

RCMP have alleged the attack was not random and the two men knew each other through the clinic. Police wouldn’t specify what weapons were used in the attack, but witnesses told Black Press Media that they saw a machete and hammer.

READ ALSO: Doctor who died Monday knew the attacker

“In 27 years of policing I’ve never seen a doctor attacked like that,” RCMP Supt. Gerald Grobmeier said in a news conference Tuesday.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Teen killer Kelly Ellard gets day parole extension, allowing up to 5 days at home
Next story
Teachers to get 2 extra days to prepare for students’ return, now set for Sept. 10

Just Posted

Compound 1080 confirmed in dog deaths in Gold Creek area

Pathologist believes the poisoning was secondary

Masks4Canada group reiterates call for mask mandate

Walmart Canada and BC Transit have made masks mandatory

Kiakho Lake wildfire being held, Stirton Rd wildfire under control

Latest update on two local wildfires in the Kimberley and Cranbrook area

The Murdochs: Fast Track to Hockey Stardom

Every Canadian hockey story, like that of the Murdochs of Cranbrook, seems to start in the backyard

Farm life: Planning and preserving, a time of transition

Over the coming weeks many plants will be pulled from my garden and replaced with cool weather crops

Teachers to get 2 extra days to prepare for students’ return, now set for Sept. 10

Students will first start with orientation and learn rules of COVID-19 classroom policies

Hobo Cannabis renamed Dutch Love after backlash

Hobo Cannabis has various locations in Vancouver, Kelowna and Ottawa

More charges laid against man accused of killing Red Deer doctor in walk-in clinic

Appearing before a judge, Deng Mabiour, 54, rambled about being sick and needing a doctor

Teen killer Kelly Ellard gets day parole extension, allowing up to 5 days at home

Ellard is serving a life sentence for the 1997 murder of 14-year-old Reena Virk

Andrew Scheer likely marking last day in House of Commons as Opposition leader

Today’s Commons sitting is one of two scheduled for August

Deaths feared after train derails amid storms in Scotland

Stonehaven is on the line for passenger trains linking Aberdeen with the cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow

DFO says 5 aggrieved B.C First Nations were consulted on fisheries plan

Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations calls response ‘a sham,’ adding DFO never incorporates their views

Lower Mainland woman gives birth on in-laws’ driveway

Frédérique Gagnon new son is appropriately named after Norse trickster god

Man, 54, charged in connection with fatal attack of Red Deer doctor

Doctor was killed in his walk-in clinic on Monday

Most Read