More snow, slight drop in temperatures forecast

The highway contractor Mainroad has released a weather update.

It appears that the East Kootenay area will experience another quick weather event starting Wednesday night and continuing through Thursday with accumulations through all parts of the service area up to approximately 10cm. Concurrent with this will be a drop in temperatures into the -6C to -10C range while colder in the Elk Valley.

Falling temperatures immediately after a period of melting can produce rapidly forming ice and slippery conditions.

Mainroad crews are out patrolling but conditions can change in minutes under these circumstances so motorists should be prepared. This system should pass by late Thursday and temperatures will remain in the sub-zero region for the weekend.

As always, watch for wildlife, be prepared for winter driving conditions and check DriveBC before you go. Back country travelers should also check current avalanche conditions as rapidly changing temperatures combined with snowfall can increase the avalanche hazard rating.

Beavers and balloons blamed for power outages in 2017
Deaths of young Victoria sisters trigger reviews by multiple agencies

