Mother Nature wreaks havoc on area roads

Sometimes your best option is to stay put until the highway contractor has had an opportunity to clear the roads in your area. Chris Newel file.

Monday’s drop in temperatures, along with snow created treacherous road conditions in the area.

Cranbrook RCMP Cst. Katie Forgeron says the roads were a “virtual skating rink”.

One of the worst areas was the Fort Steele Hill on Hwy 93/95, where traffic backed up for a kilometre on both sides as motorists were unable to make it up the hill until sanding trucks made several passes.

There were also minor accidents on Hwy 95A, but no major injuries were reported, police say.

Kimberley RCMP Sgt Chris Newel says that Kimberley members did go down to help out at McPhee Bridge, where there were three collisions reported. The bridge is not in the Kimberley RCMP service area, but there wasn’t anything major reported within the Kimberley area.

However, he said that the sudden storm caught many drivers by surprise.

“It’s imperative that drivers prepare for winter and drive according to the conditions. Police strongly recommend proper winter tires. Also during storms consider staying put. As was the case Monday October 28, the storm passed though in about three hours. Waiting for the storm to clear is often the best option. This also allows maintenance crews time to get the roads cleaned up.

“If you must drive, ensure you travel at a safe speed, allow extra time and lots of space between you and the vehicle ahead of you.

“Fortunately, there were no serious collisions or injuries during the storm.”