A 1928 Indian Scout.

Motorcycle tour coming through Kimberley

60 classic Indian Motorcycles will be part of group of 70 bikes

Are you a fan of classic motorcycles? If so, you have an opportunity this weekend to see many of a truly iconic American brand, the Indian Motorcycle. A group of 70 motorcycle riders, 60 of them driving Indians, will be arriving in Kimberley on this Thursday evening, July 26, 2018.

The Indian is one of the most well known American motorcycles, second only to Harley Davidson. The brand was originally produced from 1901 to 1953, when the company went bankrupt. The brand has since been purchased by Polaris, who continue to manufacture them.

Indian’s most popular models were the Scout, made from 1920 to 1946 and the Chief, made from 1922 until 1953.

With 60 Indian Motorcycles in the group coming to Kimberley, this will be one of the largest gatherings of the bikes in Canada.

The bikers arrive Thursday evening and will stay at Trickle Creek Inn. They will depart at 8 a.m. on Friday morning for a day trip to Nelson, and then many will return to Kimberley. There will be a show and shine at the Sullivan Pub on Saturday.

The show and shine will be your best opportunity to see the bikes up close, or watch the highway at 8 a.m. Friday to see the group leave for their ride to Nelson.

