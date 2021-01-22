Motorist dies in Highway 3 crash west of Grand Forks

City first responders were called to the scene Thursday evening, Jan. 21

A motorist died in a car crash Thursday night, Jan. 21, near a section of the Crowsnest Highway, west of Grand, B.C., RCMP have confirmed.

READ MORE: First responders returning from Highway 3 crash West of Grand Forks

Emergency crews responded to the single vehicle rollover near 6775 Hwy. 3 at 4:50 p.m.

Volunteer firefighters from Grand Forks Fire/Rescue head towards the scene of fatal car crash near Gibbs Creek Road, below Highway 3, Thursday evening, Jan. 21. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks’ Dep. Fire Chief Stephane Dionne said the vehicle fell over an approximately 60-foot ridge near the intersection of Highway 3 and Danshin Village Road, rolling onto its roof and lodging into a steep slope near an underlying section of Gibbs Creek Road, he said.

Dionne said he ordered Grand Forks Fire/Rescue not to use the jaws of life at the scene because the motorist had been pronounced dead and because the terrain was unsafe. The vehicle was later towed to a safe location, where volunteer firefighters were able to free the deceased.

Grand Forks RCMP are continuing to investigate the crash. Police have not publicly identified the driver at this time.

 

car crashfatal collisionGrand Forksmotor vehicle crashPoliceRCMP

Most Read