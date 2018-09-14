Mountain City Travel and Avalon Waterways help the East Kootenay Foundation for Health bring the MALDI TOF a little closer to reality

For the Bulletin

Have you or one of your loved ones ever had that grueling wait for blood test results, not know the cause of your pain or illness, waiting up to 7-14 days to get the lab results back? Well the East Kootenay Foundation for Health is working hard to change that. The EKFH is very busy fundraising $300,000 so the East Kootenay Regional Lab can purchase this vital piece of diagnostic equipment.

The MALDI TOF is used to rapidly identify organisms in blood cultures from patients who are critically ill. It is capable of detecting and identifying bacteria. Some examples of the types of bacteria include, but are not limited to, Staphylococcus – Staph infection, Group A Strep which is the cause of flesh eating disease, E. Coili, and meningitis. Currently samples are being sent to Kelowna and Vancouver and results are taking 7-14 days. In the meantime doctors are putting patients on strong antibiotics without knowing what the real cause of illness is. With the MALDI TOF, results will be available within hours instead of days for life threating infections. This important diagnostic machine is going to save lives! This is a huge improvement that will benefit every single resident in the East Kootenay Interior Health Region.

On September 20th Mountain City Travel is proud to present “An evening out with Avalon Waterways” at St. Eugene Golf Resort and Casino. Imagine sailing past ancient vineyards, towering castles and medieval towns. You have the chance to explore legendary cities and meet the locals, all while unpacking only once. And every night you sail away, dining on the fresh local produce – enhanced by regional wines – as the lights on the shoreline twinkle and gleam. Learn about Active Discovery Cruising where you have an option to hike and bike your way through the scenic and historic wonders of the world. Come and find out why more and more Canadians are discovering the charms of European river cruising! Tickets can be purchased at Mountain City Travel in Kimberley or online at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/river-cruising-tickts-49312398712?utm_term=eventurl_text

All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the East Kootenay Foundation for Health for the MALDI TOF.

Additional monies donated to MALDI TOF from the events exclusive booking incentives for those attending.