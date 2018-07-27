MP announces additional investment for Kootenay-Columbia youth employment

Nelson – MP Wayne Stetski announced today an additional federal investment of $86,732 for youth employment in his Kootenay-Columbia riding. The additional investment brings the total 2018 Canada Summer Jobs funding for Kootenay-Columbia to $711, 829.

The Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) Program provides funding annually to create jobs for secondary and post-secondary students. Stetski takes an active role in establishing local priorities beneficial to the riding and then recommends the allocation of funds accordingly. In April the NDP MP awarded $625,097 to 151 eligible projects throughout the region, resulting in 210 new summer jobs.

“After the available funds were allocated, we had another thirty-two eligible projects that provide valuable workplace experience for students and would greatly benefit employers,” said Stetski. “So I asked for more money.”

On July 16th, Stetski was notified of the additional CSJ investment which will potentially provide assistance to employers for 47 more jobs. The government’s notifications have come late in the season and some employers have rightly expressed concern that they may have difficulty finding qualified students to fill positions for the few remaining weeks.

“I am pleased that all 181 projects in my riding have now been awarded CSJ grants. I hope that the organizations receiving funding can make full use of the money, in spite of the lateness of the notifications,” said Stetski.

This year Stetski’s local priorities include: tourism, technology, arts and culture, the environment and food security. For 2018 he paid special attention to those projects employing the disabled, indigenous, or ethnic minorities, and funding went to eligible not-for-profit organizations, public sector employers, as well as small businesses.