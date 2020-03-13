MP Morrison appeals for calm over COVID-19 fears

Kootenay-Columbia parliamentarian encourages people to be vigilant, mindful of symptoms

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison is appealing for calm as Parliament closes for the next few weeks in response to ongoing COVID-19 cases being reported across the country.

“I get the fact that people should be prepared to spend 14 days at home if they self-quarantine, if they find that they’ve been infected with COVID-19, but I’m not too sure I understand the panic,” Morrison said, during a phone interview.

Morrison says people should make themselves aware of COVID-19 symptoms such as a dry cough, shortness of breath, and other flu-like symptoms like a high fever.

If someone believes they may be symptomatic, do not go to a hospital emergency department. Instead, call a family doctor to arrange for a check up or testing. Barring that, anyone can call the federal government COVID-19 information line at 1-833-784-4397 or call the provincial health information line at 811.

If someone feels they have it, self-quarantine until a test can be completed.

“I want to assure people that we do have world class health and our hospitals and medical staff and experts have all been brought up to speed on how to deal with COVID-19,” Morrison said. “I’m confident we know what we’re doing.”

British Columbia is asking event organizers to cancel any gatherings larger than 250 people, and other provinces such as Alberta have also done the same. Anyone who has been travelling abroad and re-entering B.C. is being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Nationally, there have been approximately 150 cases, which includes one fatal case and nearly a dozen that have been resolved through recovery.

On Friday, Parliament announced modifications to the sitting calendar and that business will be adjourned until April 20.

Morrison said MPs normally have the upcoming week off anyway, then parliamentarians would head back to Ottawa for two more weeks. After that, MPs would have a further two-week break over the Easter holiday, Morrison said.

“The reason they are doing that is they just felt if we didn’t travel as much, once we get a grip on this and see where it’s going, things could change depending on what happens in the next week or two,” Morrison said.

With Sophie Gregoire Trudeau testing positive for COVID-19, Morrison said there was some chatter amongst his colleagues that Parliament may close down, before the official word came down on Friday.

“I was a little surprised because I think we know the precautions we need to take and I guess we are travelling lots and meeting lots of people so I guess we could be considered super-carriers because we’re out and about so much,” Morrison said.

“But yeah, it did surprise me a bit. I was fully expecting to go back a week Sunday.”

Morrison added he is currently back in the region and available to meet with constituents at his Cranbrook office.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Study led by B.C. prof finds 8% of school-age children have thought about or attempted suicide
Next story
B.C. businessman admits to college scam, sentencing in July

Just Posted

MP Morrison appeals for calm over COVID-19 fears

Kootenay-Columbia parliamentarian encourages people to be vigilant, mindful of symptoms

Kimberley RCMP held another car seat safety check

On March 12 the Kimberley RCMP in partnership with Community Connections conducted… Continue reading

KIJHL cancels 2020 playoffs

Suspension no more, the season is cancelled

Civic Centre and Marysville Arena closed until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns

Kimberley City staff have made the decision to close the Civic Centre… Continue reading

Kootenay Savings sponsoring trips to summer camp for teens

Kootenay Savings Credit Union will once again be offering area teens the… Continue reading

11 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 64

All new cases within the Vancouver Coastal Health authority

‘I’m profoundly disappointed,’ Horgan says of COVID-19 panic buying

As grocery store shelves empty across the province, Premier John Horgan asks people to be considerate

Economists predict recession coming due to COVID-19 and plunge in oil prices

Two consecutive quarters of negative growth is considered a recession

Vancouver Island ‘coffee group’ wins $1-million 6/49 prize

Seven retirees who meet weekly for coffee will share windfall from Tuesday night’s draw

B.C. calls on Trudeau to tighten border crossings for COVID-19

John Horgan asks for ferry passengers to stay in their cars

Study led by B.C. prof finds 8% of school-age children have thought about or attempted suicide

WARNING: This story contains references to suicide and may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Retired B.C. doctors standing by to help with coronavirus response

College calls on physician retirees to activate their licences

BC Hydro launches payment assistance program for those impacted by COVID-19

The utility is also closing walk-in customer service locations

Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency in U.S.

He said the emergency would open up $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak

Most Read