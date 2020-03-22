Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison is looking into why gas prices aren’t in line with the Canadian average. Black Press Media file photo.

MP Morrison investigating cause of higher gas prices in the region

As gas prices across the province and the country continue to fall during the COVID-19 pandemic, pump prices in Cranbrook and Kimberley have remained relatively stable.

According to GasBuddy, prices averaged $1.27 across British Columbia in the middle of February, but now, has dropped down to $1.08. Across Canada, the national average price is $0.85

In Cranbrook, prices are currently sitting at $1.13, as of Friday, March 20.

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison says he’s noticed the price discrepancies and trying to figure out why it’s taking prices in this area so long to follow suit with the national average.

“I’ve been on it, I’ve been trying to get an answer from the province and from different companies on why we are getting the short end of the stick,” Morrison said.

Across the Alberta border in the Crowsnest Pass, prices are averaging under $1 per litre, while some places in Calgary are at $0.66.

“The start of the answer would have to be the retailer, then it’s the distributor, then it’s the manufacturer,” Morrison said. “If I have to go to all three levels, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Morrison said he is looking for answers on two fronts — understanding why prices aren’t comparable to other places in the province, then finding out why there’s always a lag for local prices to drop.


