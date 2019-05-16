MP Stetski urges public to respond to Canada Revenue Agency’s consultation on service

Have you ever tried to call the Canada Revenue Agency and found yourself in an endless voicemail loop? Or been passed from department to department without getting the help you needed.

You are not alone.

In 2018, Canada’s Auditor General reported that the CRA treated taxpayers inconsistently, provided them limited access and dismal service standards at call centres. Much of the time calls were blocked and incorrect information was given to callers. A year and a half later the auditor found little improvement.

Canada Revenue Agency is looking for feedback from Canadian taxpayers, and in addition looking for the public to clarify their expectations fore future service and resolution of some of these systemic issues at the Agency. They have launched an online public consultation.

Kootenay Columbia MP Wayne Stetski is urging you to make part.

Many of the requests for help that my staff receives are Canada Revenue related,” said Stetski. “I encourage Kootenay-Columbia taxpayers to participate in the consultation and share their experiences directly with the CRA.”

“My offices work closely with the Problem Resolution Department at CRA to resolve most constituents’ problems quickly and effectively. Taxpayers should be able to receive a similar level of service through the call centres.”

The consultation period runs until June 18, 2019. Interested parties can participate in the Canada Revenue Agency’s online consultation at https://www.cra-engage-arc.ca/en/collections/serving-canadians-better

In addition to providing feedback directly to the CRA, dissatisfied taxpayers have the option to contact the Taxpayers’ Ombudsman. The Taxpayers’ Ombudsman works at arm’s length of CRA and offers independent and objective reviews of service-related complaints. For information visit the website https://www.canada.ca/en/taxpayers-ombudsman.html or call toll-free 1-866-586-3839.



