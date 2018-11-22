NDP MP Wayne Stetski and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh at the top of Kootenay Pass on their recent tour of the Kootenay-Columbia riding. (Submitted)

MP Wayne Stetski officially nominated as NDP candidate for Kootenay-Columbia Riding

The federal election is coming up next October

NDP MP Wayne Stetski was officially nominated by Kootenay-Columbia NDP members to be their candidate for the 2019 federal election during a nomination meeting that took place in Nelson last Saturday.

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to represent the NDP for another election and to keep fighting alongside NDP leader Jagmeet Singh for people who keep getting squeezed, while the richest people and richest corporations come out ahead,” said Stetski. “I hope to earn the trust of the people of Kootenay-Columbia once again so I can keep working hard for them and make sure they get what they need from their government.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is extremely excited to be able to count on MP Stetski to help him improve the lives of everyday people in Kootenay-Columbia and in communities across the country.

“Wayne is a tireless worker with an unparalleled dedication and determination to stand up for the common good, protect our environment, and make life easier and more affordable for those who have been left behind by decades of Liberal and Conservatives governments,” said Singh.

The decision to run again was an easy one for Stetski.

“Working for the people of Kootenay-Columbia is an enormous privilege and one I take very seriously,” said Stetski. “I hope that the work I have done in Ottawa on their behalf to date has shown that the concerns of my constituents are my first priority. I am excited to work with Jagmeet, with my colleagues in the NDP caucus, and with other Members of Parliament from across the country to make life better for people in Kootenay-Columbia, in Canada, and around the world.”

