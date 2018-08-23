MPs Wayne Stetski and Murray Rankin to hold meetings about cannabis legalization

For the Bulletin

Kootenay-Columbia Member of Parliament Wayne Stetski has invited his colleague MP Murray Rankin, to speak with constituents in Cranbrook and Nelson about the new cannabis laws.

“As the NDP Justice Critic and an esteemed lawyer, Murray was at the forefront of the government’s framework to legalize cannabis,” Stetski said. “I know that our local communities have many questions, so I’ve asked Murray to come and speak to the issues.”

Stetski and Rankin will hold two meetings:

– September 6 at the United Church, 602 Silica St, in Nelson, 7-8:30 pm PT

– September 7 at the Cranbrook Public Library, 7-8:30 pm MT

“There’s a great deal of confusion about the new laws, including how and where cannabis will be sold; how legal access to cannabis will affect our border crossings; and what municipalities and police forces need to do to prepare for legalization, which is barely 10 weeks away,” Stetski said.

“I hope we’ll have answers to these and other questions. And if we don’t, we’ll take the questions back to Ottawa and ask the government for answers!”