Mt. Evans fire not threatening any structures; burning in steep terrain 29 km southwest of Kimberley

The smoke visible from Kimberley to the southwest this week is from the Mount Evans wildfire, the BC Wildfire Service confirms.

The fire (N11134) is located approximately 29 km southwest of Kimberly. It was detected on Monday, August 8, 2022 and was estimated at about 20 hectares in size at that time.

The fire was reported by the public and the BC Wildfire Service conducted a helicopter reconnaissance flight and began response planning on Monday.

The fire is burning at a high elevation in steep terrain; and although smoke is highly visible from Kimberley and surrounding communities, it is not currently threatening structures, BC Wildfire said in a social media post.

“We would like to thank members of the public for reporting this incident, both to the 1-800 Centre and through the new “Report a Fire” feature on the BC Wildfire Service mobile App. Photos submitted through this new feature are accessible to BC Wildfire Service response staff and help provide a sense of what is happening on the ground before crews or aviation resources arrive on site. Our biggest asset for detecting new wildfires in B.C. is the public!

“For the latest wildfire information as well as virtual wildfire reporting capabilities, download the BC Wildfire Service public mobile app, free on all iOS (Apple) and Android devices.”

To report a wildfire call *5555 or 1-800-663-5555.



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter