Mt. Evans fire southwest of Kimberley is at 290 hectares

The fire continues to burn in terrain too steep for fire crews

The Mt. Evans fire continues to burn 27 km southwest of Kimberley. Kathy Merkel file

The Southeast Fire Centre has provided an update on the Mt.Evans fire, 27 kilometres south-west of Kimberley.

The fire is estimated at 290 hectares and there has been some wind-driven growth in the past few days. The fire centre said in a media release that the fire is burning in steep and unworkable terrain that is not safe for crews.

The fire is partially contained by natural fuel breaks.

The Southeast Fire Centre sends a daily flight over the fire to monitor growth. No structures are currently threatened.



