Multiple cops shot in Colorado

The shootings took place in an apartment complex near Denver

Authorities in Colorado say a number of deputies from a sheriff’s office in suburban Denver have been wounded in a shootout with a suspect.

At least one deputy has been killed, another four have been injured, in addition to two civilians.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said via its Twitter account that a major highway south of the city was shut down Sunday. Residents in the vicinity were asked to shelter in place, and avoid windows and exterior walls.

The gunman is believed to be dead, but authorities have yet to confirm.

No other details were immediately available. The nature of the injuries to the Douglas County deputies wasn’t disclosed. It also wasn’t known how many deputies were involved.

Property owners will be receiving a letter in the mail in January, but are able to access their values now

