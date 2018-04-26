UPDATE: Highway 1 reopens following collision

Emergency responders en route to accident scene in Craigellachie

  • Apr. 26, 2018 12:20 p.m.
  • News

UPDATE: 1 p.m.

Multiple injuries are reported to have occurred in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 1 east of Sicamous.

At least two people were said to have been transported to Shuswap Lake General Hospital in Salmon Arm as a result of the collision involving an SUV and a transport truck. An air ambulance helicopter was also seen being used to transport another person involved in the collision.

Responding emergency rescue personnel included BC Emergency Health Services paramedics, Eagle Valley Rescue Society members, firefighters and RCMP.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

———-

ORIGINAL:

A multiple-vehicle collision is being reported on Highway 1 in Craigellachie.

Emergency responders including the Eagle Valley Rescue Society have been called to the scene.

DriveBC reports the highway is closed in both directions with no detour available.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

