Municipal election: All Candidates Forum, Part 1

An All Candidates Forum was held at McKim Middle School on Monday, Oct. 3 ahead of Kimberley’s Municipal Election. (Left to right) Sandra Roberts, Sue Cairns, Craig Janzen, Steven Royer, Jason McBain, Andrew Skaiens, Kevin Dunnebacke and Woody Maguire. Paul Rodgers photo.

An All Candidates Forum was held at McKim Middle School on Monday, Oct. 3 ahead of the municipal election later in the month, hosted by the Kimberley Chamber of Commerce.

Questions were submitted in advance and selected at random by moderator Chamber president Matthew Lamb.

Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick ran unopposed, so the focus was solely on the candidates for council and school board.

The high community attendance at the event was acknowledged by all the candidates and the event was also live streamed to the Chamber’s Facebook page.

Each candidate were introduced and then given a chance to say why they want to be elected, and then each was asked two questions and were given two minutes to respond. They also each had two rebuttals to use at any time.

Woody Maguire, making his first run for council, touched on his passion for art, recreation and culture and his deep care for the community of Kimberley. His first question pertained to his thinking around zoning strategy.

He said he does feel the City of Kimberley has a weakness around zoning and that the two land use zoning bylaws and a subdivision bylaw need modernization and during his term he would commit to tasking City staff to updating those bylaws to match similar communities.

“With both of these it comes down to communicating with staff and communicating with other councillors to work together to create a collaborative environment so that these holes in our zoning can be amended, updated and modernized,” he said. “Planning is important, the planning department is very important to how the City grows and what our City looks like in 20 years.”

Kevin Dunnebacke, who in his intro mentioned he just made the final payment on Friday for his business K Town Custom Auto, was first asked how he would keep Kimberley sustainable, without becoming Banff or Canmore.

He said this is something near and dear to him and responded that the key is to set goals and “telling yourself every day that it’s going to happen,” and staying on track until the task is done, before moving on to the next task on the list.

“We need to come together with Council and as a community, listen to everybody and come together with a plan,” he said.

Andrew Skaien, a BBA graduate of College of the Rockies who’s lived in Kimberley for 12 years and works at Steeples Vet Clinic, was first asked how council would respond to environmental issues in the face of climate change.

He touched on the environmentally friendly plans for the new wastewater treatment plan, which was a frequent topic of discussion for the night, as well as Kimberley implementing the blue recycling bin program and said he’d like to also bring in composting bins in the future.

Jason McBain, one of two incumbents running for Council along with Sandra Roberts, was asked what some actions he would take to curb inflation challenges on a local scale.

Acknowledging that inflation is more of a federal issue, he said: “I think what we can do, at least from a city and a council’s perspective, is just be mindful of our own services that we currently provide.”

“We get proposals that come to Council for new services or improvements to services and we have to be really mindful right now that everybody in this room right now is affected by inflation,” he said.

“We just went through COVID and one of the things I’m pretty proud of with Council is we tried to be as creative as possible when it came to our taxation. When COVID started we set the rate increase to zero, which we knew wasn’t a complete saving grace, but at least it was something to lessen the blow from an unanticipated event.”

Steven Royer, who owns a landscaping business and volunteers his time to numerous clubs, boards and organizations in Kimberley, was asked what he thinks Council’s role in dealing with labor shortages faced by local businesses.

He said he is personally very fortunate to have a good employee and that if you want to bring more laborers, “you’re just going to have to pay more, that’s the bottom line.”

“If you want to keep them, keep them happy and make sure they can make ends meet,” he said.

The first rebuttal of the evening was made at this point by Craig Janzen, who said that he phone three doctors from outside Kimberley and asked, if he was a recruiter, what could he do to lure them to Kimberley.

“All three of them, their very first question was the same: ‘tell me about the housing market,’” he said, getting met with murmurs of agreement from the audience.

Janzen, who works in management at Canada Post and has a great deal of experience working with unions, was then given his first question: “what will you do to support programs like the Food Recovery at Healthy Kimberley?”

This is a program he lists on his bio that he is proud to support and said he will continue to support and advocate for it and other programs like it.

Sue Cairns has a background of over 25 years in provincial natural resource agencies and Indigenous governments. Her first question was “if you’re passionate about an issue and someone else is opposed, how would you keep your emotions out of it and keep an open mind?”

“I come with an open mind, and I come from a principled decision making approach,” Cairns said. She added that it’s important to bring in a full 360 view on topics and make decisions through working with evidence, bringing people together with lived experience and expertise to focus on topics that need to be resolved together.

Sandra Roberts, who was first elected to Council in 2014 and is seeking a third term, was asked if Kimberley has a community emergency plan in place and has it been revisited to review its effectiveness in light of the pandemic.

She confirmed that there is indeed a community emergency in plan and that it has been “very highly” focused throughout the pandemic and the intense wildfire seasons prior to that. She added that it is part of the East Kootenay emergency focus, that calls for communication with the RDEK.

“It’s very precise, it’s got a very good group of people with a good hierarchy as to who does what,” Roberts explained.

The first day of advanced voting is on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Centennial Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the general voting day on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Part II to come.

