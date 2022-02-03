Vernon’s Ashley Wadsworth was murdered in the U.K. Feb. 1, just days before she was scheduled to return home. (Ashley Wadsworth/Facebook photo)

Murder charge laid in stabbing of Vernon teen in U.K.

Ashley Wadsworth was visiting her boyfriend at the time

Murder charges have been laid in the case of Vernon teen found strangled and stabbed to death in the U.K.

Jack Sepple, 23, of Chelmsford, Essex, appeared in court today, Feb. 3, for his first appearance. He has not made a plea but is being charged with the murder of 19-year-old Ashley Wadsworth, his girlfiend.

Police were called to a disturbance at a Chelmsford home Tuesday, Feb. 1 shortly after 4 p.m.

According to a DailyMail.com, Sepple was found in his bed on his phone and someone was lying beside him under the duvet. Police uncovered Wadsworth and tried to revive her but could not.

Wadsworth and Sepple allegedly met online, on a dating website.

She travelled to England Nov. 12, 2021 on a six-month-Visa on what was believed to be her first trip abroad.

But something happened on Tuesday and Wadsworth was due to fly home today, Feb. 3.

Sepple’s next appearance is Friday.

“I know that incidents like this will shock and sadden the community, but our initial enquiries show this to be an isolated incident and that there is no wider risk to the community,” said detective chief inspector Scott Egerton, Major Investigation Team. “We have a team of dedicated officers working around the clock to establish the circumstances which led to a woman losing her life.”

