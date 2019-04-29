NAIT students tour Kimberley Underground Mining Railway

The railway will open to the public on Victoria Day weekend.

Kimberley’s Underground Mining Railway had their first tour of the season last week, welcoming Professor Carolyn Kelly and her geology students from the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT).

READ MORE: KUMR to receive B.C. Heritage Award

Although it was too early in the year for a train tour, the NAIT students were able to see the full mining and powerhouse tour thanks to Miner Bill Roberts, Geologist Paul Ransom and KUMR President Mick Henningson. The students also received an informative geology presentation from Ransom featuring the new Core Shack display.

KUMR’s opening weekend is the Victoria Day weekend, May 18, 19 and 20, which will feature express trains at 10 a.m., and mining tours at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.. KUMR will operate only on weekends until Saturday, June 29, 2019, when daily service will begin.

READ MORE: Sullivan Mine & Railway Historical Society seeks support for grant application


