Katherine McAdam remains were discovered in the nearby community of Erickson, B.C. on August 27, 2015, during an RCMP inquiry at a residence in the 2700 block of Highway 3. (Black Press file)

Kootenay man arrested and charged in 2015 murder

Nathaniel Jessup 32 of Creston has been charged with the second-degree murder of Katherine McAdam and offering an indignity to a body.

The South East District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) has arrested Nathaniel Jessup 32 of Creston and charged him with the second-degree murder of Katherine McAdam and offering an indignity to a body.

McAdam, 58, of Creston, BC. was last seen on August 15, 2015. McAdam’s remains were discovered in the nearby community of Erickson, B.C. on August 27, 2015, during an RCMP inquiry at a residence in the 2700 block of Highway 3.

READ MORE: RCMP believe 58-year-old Creston woman’s death was a homicide

Jessup and McAdam are believed to have been casual acquaintances at the time of her death.

“We have worked hard to get to this point, but we recognize that the work is not over as we prepare now for the court process,” states Sgt. Steven Rigby of the SED MCU. “Our thoughts are with Katherine’s friends and family, as they too prepare themselves for court proceedings. Despite their grief at the loss of Katherine, they have been very supportive of our investigation and patient throughout this process, we will continue to support them as the process continues and only hope this arrest brings them some comfort.”

Jessup has been in custody on unrelated matters since shortly after McAdam’s murder.

Anyone who has not yet spoken with investigators but who had contact with either Jessup or McAdam in mid-August 2015 are asked to contact the South East District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.


editor@crestonvalleyadvance.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. man, 30, arrested for driving his parents’ cars while impaired twice in one day

Just Posted

Kimberley Arts Council cancels Summer Theatre

Kimberley Arts Council – Centre 64 has announced the cancellation of the… Continue reading

Kimberley Rotary Lobsterfest coming June 8

The Gazebo at Rotary Park is up and ready to provide shade… Continue reading

Lindsay Park Students creating mural as community project

The mural will be unveiled at the Lois Creek skating rink next week.

Kimberley residents opposed to EMS/Radio tower in Marysville

Concerns revolve around location, health impacts.

Kimberley Aquatic Centre hosting Swim to Survive Challenge for month of June

The challenge teaches participants the basic skills needed to survive a fall into deep water.

Kimberley news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

Kootenay man arrested and charged in 2015 murder

Nathaniel Jessup 32 of Creston has been charged him with the second-degree murder of Katherine McAdam and offering an indignity to a body.

Scheer says it would take Conservatives five years to balance budget

Scheeraccused the Liberal government of spending $79.5 billion of previously unbudgeted funds

B.C. man, 30, arrested for driving his parents’ cars while impaired twice in one day

The Vancouver-area man was arrested after officers caught him driving impaired twice in one day

New airline regulations bring compensation for tarmac delays, over-bookings

Some of the new regulations will roll out in July, while others are expected for December.

GALLERY: First responders in Fernie return baby owl to its nest

The baby owl’s inability to fly back to its nest prompted a rescue by first responders

More than half of Canadians support ban on handguns, assault rifles: study

Divide between rural and urban respondents in latest Angus Reid Institute public opinion study

Dance theatre production ‘Human Borders’ coming to Kimberley

What is a human border? That which defines us as human beings?… Continue reading

Spring rain needed as B.C. sees one of the lowest snowpack levels in 40 years

Snowpack levels in B.C. recorded on May 15 were similar to those in 2015 and 2016

Most Read