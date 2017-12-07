National Energy Board rules that Kinder Morgan can start work in Burnaby

TransMountain pipeline work can begin

Kinder Morgan can begin work on the TransMountain pipeline expansion in Burnaby, according to the National Energy Board.

In a decision announced Thursday afternoon, the regulator stated that Kinder Morgan does not need to comply with two sections of the City of Burnaby’s bylaws: preliminary plan approvals and tree cutting permits.

The ruling means that the energy company can start working at a temporary infrastructure site near the Westridge Marine Terminal and at the Burnaby Terminal.

Kinder Morgan had appealed to the National Energy Board in October, asking them to clear the way for the company to begin work in Burnaby, despite not receiving permits from the city.

More to come.

Previous story
Annual Food Bank fundraiser at Selkirk Secondary
Next story
Blackmore set to launch charter challenge

Just Posted

Annual Food Bank fundraiser at Selkirk Secondary

For almost 30 years, Selkirk Secondary has been supporting the Kimberley Food… Continue reading

RCMP officer in court

An RCMP constable, attached to the Kimberley Detachment, Curtis Rasmussen, was in… Continue reading

Local medical marijuana retailer says more details on government’s plan for pot are needed

The sale of medical marijuana is not being addressed yet, says Tamara Duggan of Tamarack Dispensaries in Kimberley

Dramatic, double overtime win for Dynamiters

On Tuesday the Kimberley Dynamiters traveled to Creston to play the Thunder… Continue reading

RCMP arrest two after vehicle chase

At approximately 4:05 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, a police officer from… Continue reading

Annual deer count in Kimberley

The deer count is conducted every year to help with population control

B.C. man kicked out of military in LGBT Purge hears PM’s apology

Raised an army brat, devoted to a military career, anti-gay policy shattered D’Arcy Gauthier’s life

National Energy Board rules that Kinder Morgan can start work in Burnaby

TransMountain pipeline work can begin

LETTER: I’m voting ‘yes’ to electoral reform

Tom Fletcher defends corporate-backed B.C. Liberals

B.C. mom missing for six months now centre of murder investigation

San Li Liao has been missing since May 29 and homicide investigators have taken over the case

B.C. man charged with murder re-arrested days after being released on bail

Albert Giesbrecht was arrested and returned to custody on Dec. 6.

Canucks forward Bo Horvat out up to six weeks with right foot fracture

Horvat was injured in the third period of Vancouver’s 3-0 win over Carolina this week

Blackmore set to launch charter challenge

Bountiful polygamist leader back in Cranbrook Supreme Court next week.

B.C. family under investigation after buying injured calves from dairy farm

Cici Life Farm Sanctuary is being scrutinized for transporting two injured bull calves

Most Read