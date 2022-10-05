The prices for a litre of diesel and various grades of gasoline are seen on a gas pump at a Petro-Canada station, in Burnaby, B.C., on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The prices for a litre of diesel and various grades of gasoline are seen on a gas pump at a Petro-Canada station, in Burnaby, B.C., on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

National gas price average rises slightly, still way below B.C. highs

In oil-rich Alberta, prices inched a shade higher, up from nearly $1.59 per litre to just over $1.61

Drivers across Canada were bracing for a big bump in the price at the pumps today, with whispers of a 10-cent hike.

But according to CAA’s gas price tracker, as of 4 a.m., the national average price of gas rose from nearly $1.62 per litre to nearly $1.64.

In oil-rich Alberta, prices inched a shade higher, up from nearly $1.59 per litre to just over $1.61.

Meanwhile, Ontario prices averaged two cents more than the day before, with Toronto seeing a change of just over a penny.

Further north, gas prices in Thunder Bay experienced a much bigger increase, rising from yesterday’s average of $1.80 per litre to nearly $1.92 this morning.

When it comes to filling up, the highest price listed is still in British Columbia, with a provincial average of nearly $2.29 per litre, while the cost per litre in Vancouver set the high mark of just over $2.36 per litre.

RELATED: Metro Vancouver gas prices pass $2.39, breaking North American record: analyst

RELATED: B.C. gas prices expected to drop below $2/litre mark: analyst

Gas prices

Previous story
PODCAST.: B.C. filmmaker documents stories of Canadian WWII veterans
Next story
Hot, dry conditions expected to continue as dozens of B.C. temperature records set

Just Posted

Black Press file
RCMP report an unusual amount of thefts from sheds and construction trailers in Kimberley and Cranbrook

A prescribed burn is set for Wednesday, Oct. 5 in Cranbrook, south of Phillips Reservoir. Pictured is a map of the City, and the area outlined in red is where the 100 hectare burn will be taking place. (City of Cranbrook file)
Prescribed burn underway near Phillips Reservoir in Cranbrook

Bradley Carrier and Larry Armstrong.
Mark Creek Lions donate Dynamiter tickets to McKim students

Bears are actively fattening up for winter right now. Submitted photo
As bears prepare for winter, it’s time to be extra cautious with attractants: WildSafe BC