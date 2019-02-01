Native Women’s Association signs accord to help improve housing, education

Francyne Joe says the accord will ensure the voices of Indigenous women, girls will be heard

The federal government is signing a new accord with the Native Women’s Association of Canada to ensure the organization can fully participate in efforts to improve Indigenous health, housing and education.

Francyne Joe, president of the association, says the accord will ensure the voices of Indigenous women, girls and gender-diverse people will be heard by policy-makers developing programs, services and laws.

She says that for too long the voices of Indigenous matriarchs, knowledge-keepers and water-carriers have been left out of discussions directly affecting their communities and nations.

Joe says the accord, which is being signed today, is an important step towards reconciliation and healing.

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett says she believes policies are only good if the people affected by them are involved in setting them.

Bennett says that’s why it’s important that Indigenous women will be part of policy-making.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New ‘workhorse’ police helicopter named for pilot who died in Fraser Valley crash
Next story
B.C. trampoline park disputes events that led to Victoria dad’s death

Just Posted

Kimberley FOCUS hands out its 50th $500 donation

Kimberley FOCUS recently handed out the 50th $500 donation since 2015. This… Continue reading

International Fly Fishing Film Festival Headed to Kimberley

The International Fly Fishing Film Festival is once again coming to Kimberley’s… Continue reading

Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment guide

In the Gallery at Centre 64 Ikwe Aakii Iskwew Jan. 29 to… Continue reading

Kimberley local starts PechaKucha Cranbrook event series

‘It’s an adult show and tell’: Andra Louie.

City of Kimberley hosting building code information session for builders

The City of Kimberley is inviting building construction and design professionals to… Continue reading

Kimberley news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories in Kimberley this week.

Native Women’s Association signs accord to help improve housing, education

Francyne Joe says the accord will ensure the voices of Indigenous women, girls will be heard

B.C. psychiatric hospital fined $650,000 for failing to protect its workers

The fine is the largest such administrative penalty

Blizzard-like conditions hitting B.C. interior highways

Environment Canada says winter storm to last into weekend as it heads to south coast

B.C. trampoline park disputes events that led to Victoria dad’s death

Extreme Air files response denying any responsibility in death of 46-year-old

Suspect in transit cop shooting was jailed in 2011 for killing man at Surrey McDonald’s

Daon Gordon Glasgow, 35, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2010 death of Terry Blake Scott

Truck driver in Broncos crash apologizes to families

“I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” Jaskirat Singh Sidhu said to victims’ families

US border agency says it’s made biggest-ever fentanyl bust

254 pounds of fentanyl in a secret compartment inside a load of Mexican produce heading into Arizona

B.C. University fails to have sexual assault case thrown out

Former UBCO student claims report about sexual assault by another student was not handled properly

Most Read