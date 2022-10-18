Nature Park/Nordic area prescribed burn cancelled

A prescribed burn for the Kimberley Nature Park area has been cancelled. BC Wildfire Service file

The prescribed burn planned for the Kimberley Nordic Centre/Nature Park area has been cancelled.

The City of Kimberley posted on social media that the burn was cancelled because of the unavailability of regional resources and the closing of the ideal weather window. The Kimberley Fire Department will continue working towards completing the burn in the future.

The public will be notified when a date has been chosen.

READ: Prescribed burn coming up in Kimberley Nature Park/Nordic Centre area



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter