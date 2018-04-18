NDP gives Liberal budget ‘failing grade’ on gender equality

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson said budget doesn’t do enough to focus on pay equity

The New Democrats are giving “a failing grade” to the latest Liberal budget when it comes to ensuring equal pay for women.

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson told the House of Commons the budget doesn’t do enough to focus on pay equity, lacks funding for universal childcare and doesn’t reform EI requirements that she says discriminates against women.

Gender equality and a national pharmacare plan were two of the cornerstones of the federal budget released in February.

The budget, for the first time in Canadian history, went through a full gender-based analysis, with considerations of how every budgetary measure would impact men, women, boys and girls in different ways. Age, ethnicity, income and disability were also taken into account.

READ MORE: Liberals champion their values in 2018 budget aimed at long-term vision

“While the prime minister claims he’s a feminist, he’s failed to act on the most pressing facing woman in Canada,” she said.

On Tuesday, Status of Women Minister Maryam Monsef responded to the New Democrat’s criticism, saying the NDP report contains “inaccuracies and omissions.”

With files from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Blown Southwest jet engine showed ‘metal fatigue’
Next story
Alberta move to cut energy shipments expected to hit more than B.C. fuel prices

Just Posted

Wildsight, locals weigh in on proposed tenure from Retallack and Lower Kootenay Band

The proposal is for an adventure tourism tenure in 71,000 hectares of the Purcell Mountains.

Lower Kootenay Band and Retallack partner to propose adventure tourism tenure

April 16, 2018 Creston, British Columbia, Canada The Lower Kootenay Band (yaqan… Continue reading

Mark Creek Market’s Great Grocery Giveaway

Matt Honeyman wrangled almost $500 worth of groceries in 60 seconds.

Lady’s Leg Dancers donate $2000 to Seniors Helping Seniors program

The Bulletin reported last week that the local dance group, the Lady’s… Continue reading

Tie Lake man fined for killing wildlife

Man sentenced to $14,000 fine, five-year hunting and firearms bans.

Mark Creek Market’s Great Grocery Giveaway

Matt Honeyman wrangled almost $500 worth of groceries in 60 seconds.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Armed man invades Greater Victoria home

RCMP responded to robbery early Monday morning; few details released

Unions file strike notice against CP Rail

Negotiations to continue up till late Friday deadline.

Last-ditch pipeline court challenge going ahead

Reference case to B.C. Court of Appeal by the end of April

B.C.’s Family Day officially moves to third Monday in February

Move brings B.C. in line with the rest of Canada

Flood funding assistance available

Disaster financial assistance applications being accepted until July

Blown Southwest jet engine showed ‘metal fatigue’

The Federal Aviation Administration says the flight from New York to Dallas made an emergency landing after the crew reported damage to one of the engines

Alberta move to cut energy shipments expected to hit more than B.C. fuel prices

A spokesman for refiners in Western Canada says any move to shut off the flow of refined fuel to B.C. could negatively affect refineries in the Edmonton area

Most Read