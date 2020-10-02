BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson, BC NDP Leader John Horgan and BC Green Leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media graphic)

NDP, Liberal, Green leaders set for televised debate on Oct. 13

A consortium of broadcasters will televise the 90-minute debate starting at 6:30 p.m.

The leaders of British Columbia’s three main political parties will meet face-to-face in a televised debate on Oct. 13.

A consortium of broadcasters will televise the 90-minute debate starting at 6:30 p.m. featuring NDP Leader John Horgan, B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson and Green Leader Sonia Furstenau.

A debate has also been announced between the parties on climate change and the economy in an online forum on Thursday.

New Democrat candidate George Heyman, the B.C. Liberals’ Peter Milobar and Green candidate Adam Olsen will represent their parties.

The online debate is presented by the Pembina Institute, a non-profit organization advocating for clean energy, and Catalyst Business Alliance, a group of Canadian companies that support a cleaner economy.

Heyman served as minister of environment and climate change strategy in the NDP cabinet, Olsen acted as interim leader of the Green party before Furstenau’s election, and Milobar was the Liberal party’s labour critic.

B.C. VOTES 2020: Wilkinson targets pipeline protesters, promises forest stability

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP promises carbon neutral province by 2050

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Never forgotten: Kootenay man still missing after 20 years
Next story
No new COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health region

Just Posted

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the Interior Health region is at 535

RDEK working with province to address South Country water crisis

Board passes motion to pursue action under provincial legislation, declare emergency if necessary

Burn planned for old Kimberley Airport area

Ecosystem burn could start Monday, October 5, 2020 depending on conditions

Kimberley’s arts scene loses one of its own

Twila Austin passed away September 5, 2020

Kimberley RCMP warn of phone scam

Caller is pretending to be a police officer

B.C. reports 161 new COVID-19 cases, near daily record

Surrey hospital declares outbreak, Peace Arch alert ends

Victoria taxi driver lauded for helping police apprehend dangerous sex offender

Fadil Rashead says receiving the VicPD award was one of the proudest moments in his life

Feds to soon allow extended family, partners to apply to enter Canada

Those interested in entering the country will have to be approved by federal officials and quarantine

RCMP unsure if anyone else swept away by fatal dam release on Capilano River

Investigation underway to determine exactly why the gate which controls the flow of water was lowered

Trump to spend a ‘few days’ at military hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

White House says the U.S. president remains ‘fatigued’ and had been injected with an experimental antibody cocktail

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Royal Canadian Legion adjusts to pandemic with electronic poppy sale pilot

You likely won’t be seeing volunteers with poppy tables out front stores this year

Metis Nation demands recognition by B.C.

New report highlights inequities in the treatment of Metis in B.C.

B.C.’s hospitals still have thousands of empty beds in case of COVID surge

Interior Health at 94 per cent capacity; Fraser Health at 64 per cent

Most Read