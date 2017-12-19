Imagine rounding a mountain bend and to see a transport truck coming towards you in your own lane. That is the image captured by this dash cam, during a near miss on Highway 3 near Sunday Summit.

Near miss with semi caught on dash cam

“This is like what you would see right before you die…”: Princeton RCMP

“This is like what you would see right before you die, if you are not paying attention [on the road].”

That’s how Princeton RCMP Sergeant Barry Kennedy describes a dash cam video showing a transport truck veering into the opposite lane around a sharp curve, towards another truck.

The video was taken December 3 during a near miss on Highway 3 near Sunday Summit.

According to Corporal Chad Parsons, who investigated the incident, the truck with the dash cam was driving up hill, and the driver locked his breaks and swerved to the side in order to avoid the collision.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
16 social projects to recieve $1 million

Just Posted

11th Annual Christmas Eve Santa Extravaganza

This year marks the 11th Annual Christmas Eve Santa Extravaganza. On Sunday,… Continue reading

16 social projects to recieve $1 million

Columbia Basin Trust announces its most recent Social Grant recipients

Kimberley Community Band delights at annual concert

By Carolyn Grant… Continue reading

Tamarack Dispensary owners donate $2000 to Give Us A Lift Campaign

This donation has allowed the Kimberley Arts Council to reach their local fundraising goal.

MLA Doug Clovechok hospitalized in Calgary

The Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA is expected to undergo non-life-threatening surgery today

Dynamiters help unload groceries for Food Bank

The Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank is putting together their Christmas Hampers

Near miss with semi caught on dash cam

“This is like what you would see right before you die…”: Princeton RCMP

Wildfire refugees: Shelter dogs airlifted from California to Cranbrook

California wildfires are placing immense pressure on animals shelters. Cranbrook steps in to help

Outfitter, MLA react to grizzly hunt ban

Decision to stop the hunt based on emotion, not science, say critics.

Officials separate husband and wife after 73 years

Officials separate an elderly New Brunswick couple after 73 years: I listened to my mother weep

VIDEO: RCMP officer charged in connection with B.C. man’s death

Charges confirmed in 2015 Hudson Brooks case

B.C. Interior highways treacherous

RCMP are warning motorists to avoid travel today if possible

Aging population challenges justice system

“Our entire criminal justice system needs to come to grips with the fact that everybody is getting older.”

Foreign buyers own small portion of Canada’s housing market

New data shows foreign owners make up small amount of home, condo owners

Most Read