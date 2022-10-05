Royal Canadian Navy crew line up during a ceremony for the HMCS Regina at CFB Esquimalt in Esquimalt, B.C., Friday April 29, 2016. New figures from the Department of National Defence show thousands of Canadian Armed Forces members and their families across the country are waiting for military housing.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Royal Canadian Navy crew line up during a ceremony for the HMCS Regina at CFB Esquimalt in Esquimalt, B.C., Friday April 29, 2016. New figures from the Department of National Defence show thousands of Canadian Armed Forces members and their families across the country are waiting for military housing.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Nearly 4,500 Canadian Armed Forces members, families waiting for military housing

Vancouver Island military families among those caught in the housing squeeze

The Department of National Defence says thousands of Canadian Armed Forces members and their families are waiting for military housing.

New figures provided to the Canadian Press show nearly 4,500 Armed Forces members and their families were on a Canadian Forces Housing Agency waitlist in July.

The Defence Department has about 12,000 military housing units available to rent on Canadian Forces bases and wings.

Defence Chief Gen. Wayne Eyre previously said another 4,000 to 6,000 units are needed and that the shortage of affordable housing is one of the top complaints from his troops.

The shortage has led the base commander at Greater Victoria’s CFB Esquimalt to let new sailors live in their training quarters for months after their training is over.

At 19 Wing Comox on Vancouver Island a senior officer recently told Armed Forces members they could contact Habitat for Humanity if they needed help finding housing.

RELATED: New recruits at CFB Esquimalt struggle to find housing after training completed

HousingMilitary

Previous story
UPDATE: 1 injured, 2 in critical condition following bear attack in northeastern B.C.
Next story
Oscar winners chop off their hair in support of protesters in Iran

Just Posted

Black Press file
RCMP report an unusual amount of thefts from sheds and construction trailers in Kimberley and Cranbrook

A prescribed burn is set for Wednesday, Oct. 5 in Cranbrook, south of Phillips Reservoir. Pictured is a map of the City, and the area outlined in red is where the 100 hectare burn will be taking place. (City of Cranbrook file)
Prescribed burn underway near Phillips Reservoir in Cranbrook

Bradley Carrier and Larry Armstrong.
Mark Creek Lions donate Dynamiter tickets to McKim students

Bears are actively fattening up for winter right now. Submitted photo
As bears prepare for winter, it’s time to be extra cautious with attractants: WildSafe BC