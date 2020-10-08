This September 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the company. Johnson & Johnson is beginning a huge final study to try to prove if the single-dose vaccine can protect against the coronavirus. (Cheryl Gerber/Courtesy of Johnson & Johnson via AP)

Nearly half of parents are willing to accept ‘less rigorous’ testing of COVID vaccine: UBC

There are currently more than 180 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in development

Nearly half of parents surveyed in a recent University of B.C. study said they would be willing to accept an abridged testing process for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The study, published in Clinical Therapeutics, surveyed more than 2,500 families from Canada, Israel, Japan, Spain, Switzerland and the United States who visited 17 different emergency departments between the end of March to the end of June.

Researchers asked the parents whether they would accept a “less rigorous” testing regime for the COVID-19 vaccine in exchange for faster approval, and found that 42 per cent of parents would. Fathers were more likely than mothers to accept a faster vaccine, as were parents whose children were up-to-date on their vaccines.

“While the safety of vaccines given to children is paramount, our study indicates that parents are eager to vaccinate their children against COVID-19 and many are supportive of expedited vaccine research development and regulatory approval,” said the study’s lead author Dr. Ran Goldman, professor in the UBC faculty of medicine’s department of paediatrics.

There are currently more than 180 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in development, some of whom been allowed to fast-track the process. Canada has signed vaccine deals with multiple companies, most recently Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline in September. Researchers here at home are looking into whether a tuberculosis vaccine can provide immunity against the novel coronavirus.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bears take the brunt of negative human behaviour in B.C.
Next story
BC VOTES: Revelstoke city councillor vying for Columbia River Revelstoke seat

Just Posted

Saving the inner child: Life after Cranbrook’s St. Eugene residential school

“I struggled with alcoholism for the longest time. I drank just to numb out the pain. I didn’t have to think about things I had gone through.”

Sinixt and B.C. argue rights at Supreme Court of Canada

The case of Richard Desautel was heard in Ottawa

BC VOTES: Columbia River-Revelstoke Green Party candidate is Fairmont’s Samson Boyer

Boyer ran in 2017 as well

BC VOTES: Revelstoke city councillor vying for Columbia River Revelstoke seat

Nicole Cherlet has lived in the city for 12 years and owns Big Mountain Kitchen

Vehicle collides with logging truck at Moyie

The head-on collision happened west of Cranbrook early Thursday morning. (Teresa Brown photo)

B.C. passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

110 new cases, one new death, Dr. Bonnie Henry reports

Interior Health reports zero new COVID-19 cases

Twenty-three cases are active and one person remains in hospital

Six RCMP officers injured in four days in B.C.’s southern interior

Officers were injured while arresting volatile individuals, say RCMP

B.C. party leaders talk taxes, housing at board of trade event

The board says more than 150,000 jobs have been lost in Greater Vancouver

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Letters: Searching for family; trapping

Search for family My name is Rod Moss, I live in Melbourne… Continue reading

Nearly half of parents are willing to accept ‘less rigorous’ testing of COVID vaccine: UBC

There are currently more than 180 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in development

Nightclubs are banned, but a Lower Mainland sex club is open during COVID-19

‘Lifestyle club’ says its pandemic precautions keep participants safe

B.C. Liberals offer bridge financing, no more small business tax

Tourism, hospitality companies may close by Christmas

Most Read