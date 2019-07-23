Neither rain nor cold can stop Kimberley’s JulyFest

JulyFest attendees managed to ‘Get Festy’ despite the rain and cold, says festival coordinator Karen Cetinski of Rocky Mountain Event Planners.

“ It poured during the Homecoming Parade, but Bev Middlebrook got everyone going under an umbrella,” she said.

Kimberley’s ‘interim float’ which poked a little fun while the official float is being refurbished, took home top prize in the parade. Second was the EK Scandinavian Club float and third Seniors Helping Seniors.

The KidsFest was unfortunately cancelled on Saturday due to rain, but Sunday was nice so the bouncy tent was blown up and Spark Youth Centre kids showed up to paint faces.

“Thank you to the Kimberley & District Chamber of Commerce for hosting the 48th year tradition (Old Crow Emporium found a poster dated 1971),” Cetinski said. “A lot of planning goes into JulyFest and the board of directors has worked tirelessly to make JulyFest a success, when you see them be sure to say thank you. Our volunteers are all gold star, working hard during the event in many positions, couldn’t have done it without our volunteers, thank you. And thanks to Chris and Jimmy for cooking an unbelievable barbecue for our volunteers all weekend long, it was a great hide away spot to get a rest and recoup.”

As usual, the Bocce championship was the highlight of the JulyFest, with 198 teams.

“Michelle Nex was the professional to bring it all together, make it all happen, fix many problems and keep her sanity. Also, a big shout out to all the people/teams who jumped in to ref a game, this is what makes JulyFesters the best.

“Carlin and Kendra Dennis made onsite registration a breeze with a newly designed program. Lets not forget our Pitt 3 Princess Jackie Stenhouse who has been reffing too long to remember.”

Best Costume went to Hakuna Mabocce The Lions, by Big Magic Design. Best Names were Brittany Bocces, Margines of Error, by Snowdrift Café.

Cetinski is also very pleased with the musical lineup for the weekend.

“How about those bands! JulyFest Music Rocked! Ray’s Music did an outstanding job keeping it loud and proud! JulyFesters asked for the stage to be moved back by the beer gardens and we listened. We’re all about making it easier for Festers! MC Extraordinaire The Drive FM Darren Shabben, what star! Not only onstage MC’ing but took on tasks thrown at him during the event and keeping the smiles and humour. Selling beverage tickets is not an easy task, but the Rotary Club of Kimberley does it with ease!

“How about the Mountain Mustache Dash! What a great 5k/10k run, congrats to all the runners and Ignited Health & Fitness (Robyn Ostlund). Look for this event next year! The Sullivan Challenge was a nail biting event to watch, these are a daring and talented bunch! JulyFest Soccer Tournament happened all weekend long bringing in the finest of athletes competing in this longstanding tradition. Josée Bergeron instructing Zumba over the weekend, JulyFest dancers are groovy! “

Cetinski also wants to thank all the JulyFest sponsors who really came through.

Pulling JulyFest together is a big job for Cetinski, involving months of planning and organizing to get all the parts in motion.

Cetinski gets through the weekend with little sleep, and is the first one there in the morning and last one out every evening.

She says she should get a step counter next year.

All in all, and weather aside, another great JulyFest weekend is in the books.